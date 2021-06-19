Ecowas summit 2021: Ghana Accra agenda for 59th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Heads of States

Some of the ECOWAS leaders with President Akufo-Addo in a group photo

59th Ordinary Session of di ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government hold on Saturday inside Accra, Ghana.

Dis meeting na follow up to di February 2021 extra ordinary summit of di Economic Community of West African States [Ecowas].



Na during dis meeting dem go adopt some of di reports wey dem don receieve since February as e concern dis operations.



Nigerian leaders, President Muhammadu Buhari and former president Goodluck Jonathan don land for Accra, for di ECOWAS meeting.



Dem join oda West Africa leaders wey dey attend di regional block summit wey President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana dey host.



Ecowas summit 2021: See di agenda for 59th Ordinary Session

President Akufo-Addo tell oda west African leaders wey show face on Saturday say dem go enta closed door to discuss di following:



• Covid Response



• African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)



• Eco - West African single Currency



• Rotation of leadership inside di region and continent

• Security challenges and terror attacks for West Africa



• Sea Piracy - Operational maritime centers wey go battle dis concern



• Mali Crisis mata



• Strength of di regional



block