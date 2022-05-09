Eddie Nketiah agrees to play for Ghana - Reports

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah hit a brace in Arsenal win over Chelsea

Eddie Nketiah scores brace in Arenal win over Leeds



Eddie Nketiah set to announce his nationality switch - Reports



British born-Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah, is reportedly set to pledge his allegiance to Ghana after securing his Ghanaian passport.



According to 442gh.com, the young striker has completed his nationality switch and is expected to announce his decision in the coming weeks.



Nketiah has been on form in recent games, scoring four goals in four games for Arsenal.



The 22-year-old hit brace at the Stamford Bridge in Arsenal's 4-2 win over their London rivals, Chelsea, and also grabbed another brace in a 2-1 win over Leeds United.

In a recent interview, Nketiah said he will announce his decision on his nationality switch at the end of the season.



“I will sit down with my family & take the final decision at the end of the season. My parents are both Ghanaian. It’s a possibility. I am open to both–playing for Ghana or England. Happy they’ve qualified for World Cup. I know players like Partey so I am happy for them," Nketiah told The Beautiful Game podcast.



