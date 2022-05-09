0
Menu
Sports

Eddie Nketiah agrees to play for Ghana - Reports

Thomas Partey And Eddie Nketiah Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eddie Nketiah hit a brace in Arsenal win over Chelsea

Eddie Nketiah scores brace in Arenal win over Leeds

Eddie Nketiah set to announce his nationality switch - Reports

British born-Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah, is reportedly set to pledge his allegiance to Ghana after securing his Ghanaian passport.

According to 442gh.com, the young striker has completed his nationality switch and is expected to announce his decision in the coming weeks.

Nketiah has been on form in recent games, scoring four goals in four games for Arsenal.

The 22-year-old hit brace at the Stamford Bridge in Arsenal's 4-2 win over their London rivals, Chelsea, and also grabbed another brace in a 2-1 win over Leeds United.

In a recent interview, Nketiah said he will announce his decision on his nationality switch at the end of the season.

“I will sit down with my family & take the final decision at the end of the season. My parents are both Ghanaian. It’s a possibility. I am open to both–playing for Ghana or England. Happy they’ve qualified for World Cup. I know players like Partey so I am happy for them," Nketiah told The Beautiful Game podcast.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We visited a shrine in search of Castro - Asamoah Gyan recounts in new book
Ghana’s top 6 richest women CEOs running their own businesses
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, MP, others survive heavy rainstorm on Afram Lake
Brother of Resurrection Power Pastor’s wife breaks silence
Asamoah Gyan recounts 2014 World Cup fiasco in his book
Police arrest brother of murdered alleged plantain thief
55 years ago today, the 'Operation Guitar Boy' coup plotters were killed by firing squad
Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on getting 'kicked off' a flight
What Lionel Messi said about Asamoah Gyan in 2016
Four Ghanaian footballers who should retire and focus on other things
Related Articles: