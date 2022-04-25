0
Eddie Nketiah could be a superstar at Arsenal - Sunday Oliseh

Eddie Nketiah 56789.jfif Striker, Eddie Nketiah

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigeria captain, Sunday Oliseh, has lauded Ghana target Eddie Nketiah, for his recent performances for Arsenal against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Oliseh stated that he loves watching Nketiah and believes the skilled attacker might be Arsenal's next superstar.

Because of Arsenal's attacking alternatives, Nketiah found it difficult to maintain a consistent run of game time. He has played 16 games this season and scored two.

Nketiah was outstanding in Arsenal's 4-2 victory over Chelsea last Wednesday, as the Gunners upset their hosts. The 22-year-old scored two goals.

He carried on in the same vein against Manchester United on Saturday, despite being denied a goal. The Arsenal forward produced two crucial passes and had one shot on target as the Gunners kept their top-four aspirations alive.

“22-year-old Eddie Nketiah gives me so much pleasure watching Arsenal go on the offensive. Strong, skillful, hungry, fast, and fun to watch. Is he Arsenal's next superstar? If encouraged, has the potential in my opinion!” he tweeted.

