0
Menu
Sports

Eddie Nketiah equals Nwankwo Kanu’s record at Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah CFC1 610x400 Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nketiah hits top form at Arsenal

Nketiah open to playing for Black Stars

Nketiah scores brace against Leece United

English player of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah equalled former Nigerian player Nwankwo Kanu’s 22-year-old record at Arsenal after he scored two goals against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Nketiah scored a brace in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over the weekend to solidify their place in the Premier League top four.

Nketiah who is being persuaded to play for the Black Stars became the second Arsenal player to score two goals in the opening ten minutes of a match twice.

Kanu was the first player to have achieved that mark at Arsenal in 2002 when he scored a brace in the opening ten minutes against Sunderland in the Premier League.

Nketiah first attempted the Arsenal legend’s record when he scored two goals against Chelsea in their 4-2 win at the Stamford Bridge.

However, his goals in the 5th and 10th minute against Leeds United made him the second Arsenal player to achieve the feat since Kanu.

Nketiah’s two goals placed Arsenal on course for Champions League qualification next season.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana may be attacked by terrorists – Report
I’ll never fault Russia for invading Ukraine - Dr. Antwi-Danso
The only Ghanaian Head of State who stayed in power for less than 1 month
Press Freedom: Why I had to flee Ghana in 2020 – Vim Lady
Nigerian politician behind 1969 resignation of Gen. Ankrah dies
Ailing RPNGC pastor allegedly bars his wife from managing church finances
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
Related Articles: