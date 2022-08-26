0
Eddie Nketiah named one of the most fashionable players at Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah 5678989860986.png Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketaih

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal forward, Emile Smith Rowe has named British-born Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah as one of the best-dressed players in the club.

Smith-Rowe named himself, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Nketuah as the club's most fashionable players on Goal's "Simply the Best" show.

"The best dressed? oh. There are a few up there. I'm up there, definitely. Ries Nelson is up there, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo again. I think with the young players."

Eddie Nketiah, like many footballers, has good fashion sense, which he occasionally shows off in his Instagram photos.

He has dozens of photos of himself in various styles and outfit combinations on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, despite Arsenal's strong start to the season, Nketiah has struggled for game time, playing second fiddle to new signing Gabriel Jesus after three games in the English Premier League.

