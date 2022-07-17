0
Menu
Sports

Eddie Nketiah reacts to Arsenal’s pre-season friendly win over Everton

Eddie Nketiah , Is An English Born Striker With A Ghanaian Heritage Eddie Nketiah , is an English born striker with a Ghanaian heritage

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Eddie Nketiah has reacted to Arsenal’s pre-season-friendly win over Everton.

The England-born Ghanaian featured as the Gunners inflicted a 2-0 win over the Toffees on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Baltimore, Maryland in the USA.

Goals from Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka ensure the Gunners beat their English Premier League opponent in the preparatory game.

Reacting to the win, Nketiah said, “Thanks for the love Baltimore! ????????❤️ @Arsenal”, he tweeted.

Nketiah scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's pre-season opener against Ipswich Town and will hope to bag in the goals when the season starts.

He recently signed a long-term contract, keeping him at Arsenal until 2027.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dafeamekpor calls out EC for misrepresenting John Boadu’s results in words
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Details on how delegates allegedly took ‘big cash’ from John Boadu and his boy Abanga but rejected them
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
Related Articles: