Eddie Nketiah starts against Bodø/Glimt in the Uefa Europa League

Eddie Nketiah CFC2 610x400 Eddie Nketiah

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arteta gave the talented attacker his second start in the Europa League this season against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt.

The Gunners playing at the Emirates Stadium won their first game in the competition 2-1 against Swiss side Zurich.

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey is on the bench in this encounter and will likely play some few minutes for Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah signed a new contract with Arsenal this summer after he was linked to a lot of clubs in Europe. The attacker inherited Arsenal legend Theirry Henry's squad number.

