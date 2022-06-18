Eddie Nketiah to wear Thierry Henry's number 14 next season

Arsenal Eddie Nketiah with Edu

Arsenal Eddie Nketiah will wear club legend Thierry Henry's number 14 next season. The club official made the revelation on Saturday after Eddie Nketiah signed his new contract.

Eddie Nketiah wore number 30 throughout the 2021/22 Premier League season. The number 14 shirt has been vacant since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure in January.



Nketiah was first called up by Arsène Wenger for the senior side's pre-season trip to Australia and China.



On 28 September 2017, Nketiah was called up again to the senior side, this time for Arsenal's Europa League match against BATE Borisov.

He scored his first goal in the Premier League on the last day of the season at Burnley on 12 May 2019.



Last season Eddie Nketiah played 21 games in the Premier League, scored five goals, and assisted one.



Nketiah is eligible for both England and Ghana national sides at the international level.