7
Menu
Sports

Eddie Nketiah trends on social media for West Ham display

Eddie Nketiah Scores 610x400 Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketaih

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: goal.com

The Ghana target showed brilliance as the Gunners secured a valuable away victory in the Premier League.

Despite not scoring against West Ham United, Arsenal striker Edward Nketiah made an impression on many as his side registered a 2-1 away victory in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 22-year-old led the line for the Gunners, holding his own against a strong Hammers backline as Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes netted to make little of Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser for the home side.

It was the England youth striker of Ghanaian descent’s fourth straight start for Mikel Arteta’s outfit after spending most of his time prior as the second choice to Alexandre Lacazette.

Interestingly, Nketiah’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season, with West Ham rumoured as a potential destination.

On the back of his recent fine form which saw him score twice against Chelsea, the London-born forward seems to be receiving support for an extended stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah’s renaissance coincides with speculation about an imminent switch of international allegiance from England to Ghana ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

A switch to the Black Stars excites many, it appears.

























Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: goal.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Related Articles: