Eddie Nketiah trends on social media for West Ham display

Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketaih

The Ghana target showed brilliance as the Gunners secured a valuable away victory in the Premier League.

Despite not scoring against West Ham United, Arsenal striker Edward Nketiah made an impression on many as his side registered a 2-1 away victory in the Premier League on Sunday.



The 22-year-old led the line for the Gunners, holding his own against a strong Hammers backline as Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes netted to make little of Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser for the home side.



It was the England youth striker of Ghanaian descent’s fourth straight start for Mikel Arteta’s outfit after spending most of his time prior as the second choice to Alexandre Lacazette.



Interestingly, Nketiah’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season, with West Ham rumoured as a potential destination.



On the back of his recent fine form which saw him score twice against Chelsea, the London-born forward seems to be receiving support for an extended stay at the Emirates Stadium.



Nketiah’s renaissance coincides with speculation about an imminent switch of international allegiance from England to Ghana ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.



A switch to the Black Stars excites many, it appears.

Eddie Nketiah vs. West Ham:



100% take-on success



49 touches



9 duels contested



8x possession won



7 duels won



6 shots 6 touches in opp. box



4 shots on target



3 take-ons



2 fouls won



[@Squawka] #afc pic.twitter.com/pRpONQZNNa — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 1, 2022

Despite him not scoring, I’m really happy with Eddie Nketiah’s performance. Ran the channels, pressed well and was a constant threat in behind. Good performance @EddieNketiah9 ???????? pic.twitter.com/mdPL9rI2XL — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) May 1, 2022

Ghana should be talking to Nketiah about the world cup. If they can do anything else rather than rival their senior brother "Nigeria". — Ayoola Philips (@Dadi_FRESH) May 1, 2022

I wanna see nketiah play for Ghana???????? — brad???????? (@Tadiboy098) May 1, 2022

Eddie Nketiah and Antione Semenyo are proper forwards..Semenyo not the tinniest or smallest attacker but he is so swift..???????? — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) May 1, 2022

Nketiah will Score for Ghana at the World Cup.... — I AINT RICH YET (@Blaze_IARY) May 1, 2022

Big UPS Eddie Nketiah.. Been on it lately. Ghana call up pending ????????#WHUARS — mAx ???????????? (@MaxAgb23) May 1, 2022

Eddie Nketiah again today btw. His hold up play is so underrated. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) May 1, 2022

Nketiah's ability to be an outlet is a sign of things to come from Arsenal centre forwards. The days of Lacazette offering nothing are gone. — EBL (@EBL2017) May 1, 2022

Eddie Nketiah Boy From Hale End❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/DBZ63wGPmX — UpYourArsenal????⚪????⚪♥️ (@UPYOURARSENAL04) May 1, 2022

This movement from Nketiah is a great example of how he’s changed the dynamic of Arsenal’s attack in the last few games. Lacazette offers more creatively but he doesn’t offer this. pic.twitter.com/TuBHczDpJ4 — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) May 1, 2022

That Arteta has got us into the lead for fourth with the likes of Nketiah, Elneny, Holding, Cedric etc. all whilst also boasting the youngest squad in the Premier League, is phenomenal. — FK ☕️ (@fkhanage) May 1, 2022