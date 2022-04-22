Eddie ​Nketiah wants to sort out Arsenal future before making Ghana decision

Eddie Nketiah (in No. 30) shirt scored twice against Chelsea in midweek

English-born Ghanaian striker, Eddie Nketiah has set sights on sorting out his Arsenal future before making a decision whether to represent Ghana or not ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nketiah has been one of the standout players for the Gunners so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist for Arsenal in 22 games.



The 22-year-old, who is born to Ghanaian parents in London scored a brace as Arsenal beat Chelsea on Wednesday in the Premier League to boost their chances of finishing in the top-four at the end of the season.



Nketiah's main priority now is to settle his club future before switching allegiances to Ghana.



"My parents are both Ghanaian, so of course, it's a possibility. I am open to both – playing for Ghana or England," Nketiah told The Beautiful Gamepodcast.



"Like you said, I've played for the youth teams so naturally when I was obviously younger, they called me up to go play for them.



"Being from Ghana, you are obviously happy they have qualified for the World Cup. I know players like [Thomas] Partey [and] I am happy for them as well.

"It's always good to have that opportunity to potentially do that.



"My club situation [out of contract at the end of the season] is the priority.



"At the moment, my full focus is on my club [Arsenal] and making sure I sort out things for next season.



"Once that's finished, then I can really sit down with my family and have that discussion. So it's open to both [countries] and I am not closing the door to anything.



"It's great to have the opportunity to do so.