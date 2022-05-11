0
Eddie Nketiah will never be first choice striker at Arsenal - Jamie Carragher

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher says that Arsenal must try and keep hold of red hot striker Eddie Nketiah.

Carragher then adds that the English-born Ghanaian striker must  leave Arsenal as he will never be a first choice striker  at the club and  will always play second fiddle.

According to the former England International it will serve the 22 year old striker well if he leaves Arsenal to establish himself at a different club as he will never be first  choice at the north London club.

He told Sky Sports: "Yes [Arsenal should try to keep him] but I don’t think he’ll ever end up first-choice striker, so I think it would be better for him to move on."

Nketiah has now scored four goals in the English Premier League this season in 18 matches whiles he scored 5 goals in 5 matches in the Carabao Cup this season.

He has  been pursued by Crystal Palace for a while and even had an offer for the young striker turned down by Arsenal during the January transfer window.

While clubs outside England have also been alerted about the player's availability.

