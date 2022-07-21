1
Eddie Nketiah wins man-of-the-match award in Arsenal's win over Orlando

Eddie Nketiah MoTM Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketaih

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey feature for Arsenal in Orlando win

Eddie Nketiah scores in Arsenal's win against Orlando

Arsenal to face Chelsea in final Pre-season game

British-born Ghanaian striker, Eddie Nketiah was named man-of-the-match in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Orlando in a pre-season friendly.

Gabriel Martinelli broke the tie 5 minutes into the game, but Facundo Torres equalised for Orlando to end the first period at level-pegging.

Nketiah, who had an incredible game, reclaimed the lead for Arsenal in the second half before Reiss Nelson sealed the victory for the Gunners in the die embers.

Eddie Nketiah started the match and lasted for 74 minutes before being replaced by Nelson.

Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey was introduced in the 60th minutes and gave Arsenal control in the final minutes.

Arsenal's pre-season tour in the United States will come to an end on Sunday, July 24, 2022, when they face Chelsea in Orlando City.

WATCH TWI NEWS
