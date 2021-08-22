Edmund Ackah leaves Nzema Kotoko General Manager post

Sun, 22 Aug 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Former Asante Kotoko management member Edmund Ackah has left his role as General Manager of Nzema Kotoko.
This was revealed by the second-tier club's Board Chairman, its Local Advisory Committee and Director of Operations, Nana Ainoo Kwegyan III.
“We don’t have any contract with Edmund Ackah, he is no more our General Manager, his stay with us is over," he said on Nzema-based West End Radio.
“The club has no General Manager for now," he added.
Ackah joined Nzema Kotoko in May this year.
He however maintains his position as welfare manager of the Black Stars B.
