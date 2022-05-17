0
Edmund Addo celebrates winning first league title

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo will end the year on a high after winning his first league title.

He helped Sheriff Tiraspol clinch the Moldavan league title with a 2-0 win over Sfintul Gheorghe.

The 22-year-old has made 33 appearances for Moldova, including six in the UEFA Champions League and one in the Europa League.

This Saturday, Addo and Sheriff Tiraspol will face Sfintul Gheorghe in the Moldovan Cup final, hoping to win their second trophy of the season.

Despite signing a three-year contract with FC Sheriff in June of last year, the Black Stars midfielder may leave this summer after several European clubs expressed interest in him during the January transfer window.

His agent Oliver Arthur stated last month on local radio station Angel FM that Addo has a 90 percent chance of leaving Sheriff Tiraspol.

Anderlecht, Empoli, and Red Star Belgrade were said to have made bids to Sheriff Tiraspol. However, the Moldova club turned down their offer.

