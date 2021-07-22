Edmund Addo debuts for Sheriff Tiraspol in UCL qualification victory over Alashkert

Ghanaian sensational midfielder, Edmund Addo

Ghanaian sensational midfielder, Edmund Addo made his debut for his new club Sheriff FC in a 1-0 victory over Alashkert in the second round of the season UEFA Champions League qualification.

Addo earned a starting spot in his favourite role as part of a midfield four in a 3-1-4-2 system deployed by coach Yuriy Vernydub.



The 20-year-old had previously had operated in defense for his former club FK Senica in Slovakia where he spent three years. The decision to play him in midfield is to maximize his skill set.

Sheriff secured a vital 1-0 win on the road to Alashkert after Henrique Luvannor powered them into the lead in the 84th minute for the first leg of their qualification campaign.



Edmund lasted the entire duration of the game.