Edmund Addo eulogies FC Sheriff teammates after huge win over SF Gheorghe

Ghana international, Edmund Addo

Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo eulogised his teammates over the weekend after FC Sheriff recorded a 4-0 home victory against SF Gheorghe on matchday 13 of Moldova Premier League.

He missed last Saturday's game due to suspension after receiving a red card in the 79th minute in their away fixture against Milsami.



Addo did render an apology to the technical staff and teammates for that unfortunate incident.



"I apologised to my teammates for the unfortunate suspension. It was a difficult encounter, and we were leading by a goal at a crucial time of the game. I'm glad we managed to hold on to our lead for 90 minutes," he said.



Edmund Addo's role was assigned to Boban Nikolov who held the fort as Sheriff controlled and dominated SF Gheorghe in both halves of the game.



Danilo Arboleda, Frank Castaneda, Suoza da silva and Nadrey Dago all scored to ensure a 4-0 win over the visitors. Sheriff are on a five-game winning streak.

"I'm very proud of my teammates after another great performance to secure us victory at home. It puts is it good mood ahead of our Tuesday Champions league game against Inter Milan," the Ghanaian added.



Addo is a candidate for Sheriff's Best Player in the Month of September amongst 14 other players.



FC Sheriff Tiraspol are six points behind leaders, Petrocub third position with three games in hand.



Their next encounter is their third Group D match against Inter on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.