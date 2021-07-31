Edmund Addo helps Sheriff Tiraspol to qualify to next round of UCL qualification stage

Edmund Addo in action for Sheriff Tiraspol

Edmund Addo was in action for Sheriff Tiraspo when they welcome FC Alashkert for the second leg of the UEFA champions league second round qualification.

Addo started his second game for the home side who secured a 3-1 victory against the visitors to progress to the next qualification round round on a 4-1 aggregate.



Sheriff FC won through the efforts of Gustavo Dulanto, Henrique Luvannor innthe first and spot kick by Sebastian Thill in the 87th minute.

The skillful Addo, as he's known within his circle once again played 90mins for his new club, with a neat defensive output and an exciting offensive contribution in the opponents half.



Sheriff FC will lock horns with Serbian Superliga side Red Star Belgrade in the next phase of the Champions league qualification.