Edmund Addo returns from suspension in Moldova

Ghana international Edmund Addo

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo is set to return to the FC Sheriff lineup when they play Saksan in the Moldova Cup on Tuesday after missing two domestic games.

Addo was absent due to suspension after picking up a red card against Milsami on October 2.



However, the holding midfielder was in action for Sheriff in the Champions League defeat against Inter Milan last week.



At the weekend, Addo sat in the stands as Sheriff recorded a 2-0 victory over Bati to stay third on the table with three games in hand.

Edmund Addo has been a significant part of the team since joining in the Summer from FC Senica in Slovakia.



He has made 16 appearances across all competitions and recorded one assist.