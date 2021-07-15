Edmund Addo signs three-year deal with FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Edmund Addo has joined a new club

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo has joined Moldova first tier club, FC Sheriff Tiraspol for three years.

Addo has made the move from Slovakia side FK Senica where he spent three years after singing from Ghanaian colts club Mighty Cosmos.



The 21-year-old played 35 matches in the Slovakia Fortuna Liga last season with an attacking contribution of two goals and two assists.



Addo's composure in possession and technical quality on the ball made him a preferred choice in defence as FK Senica playing style demanded play out from the back. But his industry and creativity had a noticeable effect anytime he bombed forward.



His new club, Sheriff Tiraspol were crowned league champions of the Moldovan Divizia Nationala last season.

The Yellow and Blacks have successful qualified to the second round of the UEFA champions league play off after dispatching Teuta on a 5-0 aggregate.



Agent, Oliver Arthur intimated that the prospect of Champions league football is one of the pull factors that attracted the player's interest.



"The opportunity to play in the Champions league was a major consideration. And We believe it's a step up for Edmund Addo who has got the quality to succeed anywherein Europe "