Edmund Addo stars as Moldovan side FC Sheriff secure historic UEFA Champions League Group stage spot

Edmund Addo FC Sherrif This is the first time both Addo and the club will be playing in the Champions League

Thu, 26 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Midfielder Edmund Addo has chalked a piece of history with FC Sheriff after the Moldovan side progressed to the Group stage of the 2001/22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, August 25, 2001.

The 21-year-old played the entire duration of the 0-0 draw with Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on the road to advance 3-0 on aggregate.

FC Sheriff put one foot in the group stage when they defeated Dinamo Zagreb at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in Tiraspol.

Despite allowing Dinamo to have 74% of ball possession, Addo and his teammates put on a defensive master class to thwart efforts of the home side.

This is the first time both Addo and the club will be playing in Europe's top-tier inter-clubs competition.

Addo has become a mainstay for the FC Sheriff after making the move from Slovakian club Senica in June.

He played in all six qualification matches.

FC Sheriff will be in pot 4 with notable clubs such as AC Milan, Wolfsburg and Besiktas.

