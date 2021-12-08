Edmund Addo to play in the Europa League with Sheriff Tiraspol

Edmund Addo’s Sheriff Tiraspol have been eliminated from the UCL
Addo played all games in the group stages
The Ghanaian was instrumental in his sides win over Real Madrid
Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo will now play in the UEFA Europa League following Sheriff Tiraspol’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League.
Sheriff Tiraspol picked 7 points in the campaign after managing 2 wins in the opening fixtures but subsequently lost 3 consecutive games before drawing in their final match.
Real Madrid and Inter have qualified to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League after placing 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Edmund Addo saw 90 minutes of action as Sheriff Tiraspol held Shakhtar Donetsk to a 1-1 stalemate.
Addo is the only Ghanaian to feature in all 6 matches played at the Group stages and was instrumental in the Moldovian club’s campaign in the UEFA Champions League.
The Ghanaian became fans favourite when his side defeated 13 -time champions, Real Madrid 2-1 in the tournament.
His impressive performance in the Champions League earned him his maiden call up in the Black Stars.
Addo went into the books on three different occasions of his offences in the games he featured in the tournament.
Sheriff Tiraspol still have a chance to salvage some honours as they are set to battle it out on Thursday nights in the Europa League.
