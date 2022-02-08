Edouard Mendy was not the best goalkeeper at 2021 AFCON - Asamoah Gyan

Edouard Mendy was named as the best goalkeeper in the 2021 AFCON

Senegal win first AFCON trophy

Sadio Mane named AFCON best player



Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar scoops golden boot award



African football legend, Asamoah Gyan has said that he disagrees with the technical committee of the Confederation of African Football over their decision to nam Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy as the best goalkeeper in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations.



Edouard Mendy was named the best goalkeeper in the 33rd edition of the continental showpiece after playing an integral role in Senegal's first every victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Chelsea goalkeeper got the prestigious award ahead of Egypt and Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal known as Gabaski.



But Asamoah Gyan believes that Gabaski with all his heroics saves in the tournament for the Pharaohs especially against Morocco and Indomitable Lions of Cameroon should have been given the award.

“For me I feel Gabaski has got that positive energy he uses to follow the team. For ten years, for him to be a second goalkeeper, there’s something he is doing behind the scenes to help the players.



Gyan added that he is not trying to disrespect Edouard Mendy for what he has achieved with the Terenga Lions of Senegal with excellent goalkeeping skills.



“Even when he’s on the field, the way he controls them you would see he’s a motivator. That’s why he’s been there all these years and when he had his chance, he was able to deliver. For me, I feel he was the best goalkeeper of the tournament.



“No disrespect to Mendy but he [Gabaski] did everything to keep Egypt in the tournament,” Gyang said on Supersports after the final match.



