Educate yourselves before you criticize me - Nana Yaw Amponsah to critics

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, has said that he and his management team are willing to take criticism from others to improve their work.

However, he has warned critics to be informed before dishing out criticisms.



He sounded this warning during an interview with Ohene Brenya Bampoe on the Happy Sports Show.



“Nana Yaw Amponsah and my management are not beyond criticism. We are not beyond reproach. We are not beyond direction but let your opinion be informed. You have the right to opinion but let it be an informed opinion especially those who seek to educate, Let’s educate ourselves before criticizing,” he expressed.



The CEO further stated that he has observed that many people tag him as ‘That Small Boy’. He is, however, not worried when people label him as that especially because of what he has achieved in his position as CEO.

“I take pride in people calling me a small boy. So, I often ask that for the older person criticizing me that I am a small boy, what was he doing at my age? I even feel that I am late even at my age. I feel 5 to 10 years late. When I look at myself in many things I wish to do, I think I am about ten years late”, he added.



Some critics have been very critical about Nana Yaw Amponsah’s age since his appointment as CEO of Kotoko.



For example, Yamoah Ponkoh, a staunch supporter of the Porcupine Warriors believes Amponsah and his management team are running the club down because they lack the expertise to steer affairs at such a big club.



Nana Yaw Amponsah until his appointment as Kotoko CEO was the president of lower-tier Phar Rangers football club and he unsuccessfully run to become the GFA President in October 2019.