Edusport Project launched to boost sports and integration

Yaw Sakyi with officials of Tusk Foundation at the launch

Ghanaian electronic learning platform, eCampus has partnered RITE Sports Limited and Tusk Foundation to launch a project aimed at improving the academic quality of Ghanaian students through sports.

As part of the launch event held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Adenta in Accra, Tusk Foundation which manages one of the competitive basketball teams in the Greater Accra Region, became the first team to benefit from the new Edusports Project.



Speaking during the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of eCampus, Cecil Nutakor outlined the significance of the new project.



According to the CEO, the eCampus Edusports Project will give students in sports from the Junior High School level to the tertiary level free access to learning materials.



He noted that the new project aside giving students the needed support for their academic activities, also serves as means to afford the students the room to actively chase their sporting dreams while effectively pursuing education.



“That dream that now no child will have to go through beatings just because they want to follow their passion is my second dream come through. My third dream come through is that this is done in a community where I live in. The spirit of building a community which is not very popular in this side of the world. So seeing a community where your neighbours kids come together and fuse sports with education; and to actually see it happen in work with plans to extend it to other communities is my dream come through,” he said of what the project meant to him on a personal level.



Although with the cost of a student using the eCampus platform annually pegged at some GHC1800, Mr Nutakor emphasized that over one thousand students across the country will soon have free access to the platform through the Edusports project.

To symbolize the commencement of the project, a cheque of GHC2 million representing the seed investment to cover the project was presented at the event held at the Adenta Communty Basketball Court on Saturday.



On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of RITE Sports, Yaw Sakyi Afari noted that the project aside cutting down cost of education for parents, will also bring relief to parents with the assurance that their children will be gaining academic advantage through sports.



“It is simply a project that will allow student athletes to learn before playing basketball or if it’s a football academy that we are working with. Many at times, you hear parents complain that they don’t want their kids to take up sports because when they are doing sports, they don’t concentrate on their books.



“This is to bring that relief to parents that with the E-Campus Edusports Project, we are combining sports and education. We ensure that before your kids play basketball or they play football, we will take them on that platform and give them assignment to do. We will monitor their academic performance to ensure that they are excelling not just on the basketball court but in the classroom as well. We will be in touch with their teachers to ensure that the areas that they are struggling, through the eCampus Edusports project, we will give them more opportunity on the platform to be able to study and excel in class,” he stated.



Known for his renowned sports promotion activities, the CEO of Rites Sports added that other academies and schools will soon be brought on board to benefit from the eCampus Edusports Project.



The founder of Tusk Foundation, Lester Akyea emphasized that the Edusports Project feeds into the goal of his basketball promotion foundation which aims at given children the opportunity to pursue their ambitions through sports.