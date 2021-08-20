Edward Odoom happy with Kofi Kordzi’s return to Hearts

Former Hearts coach Edward Odoom

Former Hearts of Oak trainer Edward Nii Odoom is delighted with the return of striker Kofi Kordzi to the Phobians.

The 26-year-old completed his return to the capital club last week after signing a 3-year-deal with the club.



Kordzi, who bagged 6 goals in 14 appearances for the Phobians in the truncated 2019/20 season, spent 10 months with Qatari side Muaither SC.



And, Odoom who started the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season with Hearts before he was later replaced by Serbian Kosta Papic feels delighted with the acquisition of the striker.

“Kofi Kordzi’s return is good for the club because he has played for the team before and has a lot of good qualities,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Hearts have handed the iconic number 9 shirt to the burly striker who replaces Abednego Tetteh in the squad.