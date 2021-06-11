Edward Sarpong eyes Black Stars call-up ahead of 2021 AFCON

Black Meteors defender Edward Sarpong has targeted Black Stars call-up ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Ghana secured qualification to the tournament after emerging as group C leaders in the qualifiers.



Ahead of the tournament, Sarpong who plies his trade for Portuguese lower-tier side Esperanca de Lagos is hoping to break into coach Charles Akonnor’s squad for the much-anticipated tournament.



He told Angel TV that he will work hard in order to earn a call-up for the top-flight African competition.



Sarpong is mostly remembered for his famous penalty miss against South Africa during the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

He blasted his 12-yard effort over the bar, missing a glorious chance to win the match for the Black Meteors as they lost 6-5 on penalties.



As a result, the Black Meteors failed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus but it is set to commence next month.



