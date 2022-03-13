Edwin Danquah – Meet the young Ghanaian goalkeeper who idolizes Andre Onana

At just 18, Edwin Danquah has clear idea of who he is, his craft as a goalkeeper and how he wants his career to progress.

In the over twenty-minute interview with GhanaWeb, Edwin Danquah speaks eloquently, coherently and most importantly makes sense with his football ideals, his aspirations and life in general.



The conversation traverses his rise through the youth groups of the clubs he has played for, his connection with the Ghanaian culture and the future of his footballing career.



Edwin Danquah in a rather modest tone, answers the question about his goalkeeping style as “an explosive goalkeeper with good reflexes. I have good feet as well, and I can play with both feet. I have been playing all my life so boxing and saving techniques have been part of my life since I was young”.



Edwin Danquah speaks with conviction about his future and is optimistic that in the next few years he would be manning the post of a club in Spain or England where he is a his great fan of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.



He is not unaware of the seeming lack of opportunities for African goalkeeper at the top level of world football but like his idol and Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana, he is confident of reaching the summit of world football.



“My idol is Andre Onana who is the goalkeeper of Ajax and Cameroon. I’ve been following him from his days at Barcelona academy. They played a game against Ajax and he played very well and I kept eyes on him since. I have similar qualities and I think I can be like him. His distribution and ability in one-on-one situation is great. “

Edwin has both of his parents being Ghanaian but was born in the Netherlands, thus qualifies to play for the Dutch national teams.



Despite the attractive option of playing for one of the world’s football powerhouses, Edwin has his heart settled on Ghana as he feels more Ghanaian than Dutch.



He is connected with his Ghanaian roots and visit home occasionally. He speaks Twi fluently albeit with a Dutch-accent.



His mom who comes from Techiman and father who is a native of Asamankese ensures that he and his sibling do not lose their Ghanaian connection and stay grounded.



“Both of my parents are Ghanaian and I speak Twi also. I feel connected with the Ghanaian culture. I’ve visited Ghana a few times and I speak Twi very much at home. Fufu and light soup is my favourite Ghanaian meal.”



On if he will play for Ghana or the Dutch, Edwin who qualifies to play for the national Under-20 side the Black Satellites says “I will play for Ghana because I feel the connection with Ghana more than the Netherlands. The history of the Ghanaian national team is big and that is also something I want to be part of.”

On March 25 and 29, 2022, the Black Stars of Ghana will match up with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for a place in the 2022 World Cup, Edwin is optimistic that with confidence and discipline, Ghana will outshine the Eagles.



“I think that with a bit more of confidence and calm, we can beat Nigeria. With the confidence and quality they have, they can beat Nigeria.”



Away from football, Edwin Danquah loves his music. For the Ghanaian context, he is a big fan of Black Sherif.



Edwin has risen through the ranks at Dutch second tier side De Graafschap and is currently a frequent member of the first team.



