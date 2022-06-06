Edwin Gyasi eulogizes Asante Kotoko duo Frank Mbella and Ibrahim Imoro

Frank Mbella

Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi has hailed Asante Kotoko duo of Frank Mbella and Ibrahim Imoro following their outstanding performance for the club.

The pair have been instrumental in the Porcupine Warriors Ghana Premier League title feat in the 2021/22 campaign.



The Cameroonian attacker is currently leading the goal king race with 21 goals with two games to spare.



Meanwhile, Imoro, who is a left-back have provided 8 assists and is the highest assists provider this season.



“Good striker but he missed two penalties, he scored an unexpected goal” he said when asked if he has been watching some Ghana Premier League games.



He added there are a lot players in the domestic top-flight who have the potential to play up there.

“There are a lot of plyers in the league who have the potential to play up there. The left back of Kotoko for sure, he impressed me” he said.



The Black Stars winger was at the stadium when Kotoko played a 1-1 draw with Aduana Stars.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







