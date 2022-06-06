0
Menu
Sports

Edwin Gyasi eulogizes Asante Kotoko duo Frank Mbella and Ibrahim Imoro

Frank Mbella 610x400 Frank Mbella

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi has hailed Asante Kotoko duo of Frank Mbella and Ibrahim Imoro following their outstanding performance for the club.

The pair have been instrumental in the Porcupine Warriors Ghana Premier League title feat in the 2021/22 campaign.

The Cameroonian attacker is currently leading the goal king race with 21 goals with two games to spare.

Meanwhile, Imoro, who is a left-back have provided 8 assists and is the highest assists provider this season.

“Good striker but he missed two penalties, he scored an unexpected goal” he said when asked if he has been watching some Ghana Premier League games.

He added there are a lot players in the domestic top-flight who have the potential to play up there.

“There are a lot of plyers in the league who have the potential to play up there. The left back of Kotoko for sure, he impressed me” he said.

The Black Stars winger was at the stadium when Kotoko played a 1-1 draw with Aduana Stars.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium
Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic
Alexandre Djiku ties the knot with his girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony
Why Tariq Lamptey is not a guaranteed starter for Black Stars
How daughter of exposed man predicted that her father wanted to use her for money rituals
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta
Osei Kwaku Palmer makes wild allegations against GFA
ET-Mensah recently responded to my greeting - Sam George
Ghana player ratings vs Central African Republic