Edwin Gyasi helps Beitar Jerusalem secure draw against Maccabi Netanya

Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi

Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi played ninety minutes on Sunday to help his Beitar Jerusalem outfit to earn a 1-1 draw against Maccabi Netanya in the Israeli top-flight league.

On the back of his impressive form, he was called into action on Sunday when Beitar Jerusalem hosted Maccabi Netanya at the Teddy Stadium to battle for the three points at stake.



In what was a matchday three encounter of the 2021/2022 Israeli top-flight league, Edwin Gyasi put up another top performance that helped his team to secure a crucial point at the end of the contest.



On the matchday, his compatriot Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed a penalty kick in the first half but redeemed himself in the second half when he equalized to cancel out a strike from Omri Gendelman that had handed Maccabi Netanya the lead before the break.



Beitar Jerusalem is number 5 on the 2021/2022 Israeli league table.



Speaking after the game, Edwin Gyasi who was a bit disappointed with the result said it is good the team managed to pick the point.

According to him, the focus is now on the next game of the season against Ashdod next weekend.



“We didn’t start well in the first half. We got a penalty but unfortunately, we missed it. Maybe if we scored the game would have been a little bit different but we didn’t give up and we fought in the second half and luckily through one of my runs we scored,” Edwin Gyasi said in a post-match interview.



The exciting forward added, “Personally it’s great for me and for the team also it’s very good because it gave us one point. We are looking forward to the next game and of course, we will always try to win.”



This season, Edwin Gyasi has featured in all three league matches of Beitar Jerusalem.



He has had a bright start to the campaign and hopes to continue in subsequent matches.