Edwin Gyasi joins Beitar Jerusalem for pre-season

Mon, 19 Jul 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana international Edwin Gyasi has joined his new outfit Beitar Jerusalem for the upcoming season.
The 30-year-old recently completed his move to the Israeli Premier League outfit after a successful negotiation.
He penned a one-year deal with the club with an option to extend for another season.
The player will earn $200,000 per season in the capital and join the Jerusalem-based club on a free transfer.
The Black Stars winger has joined the team for pre-season after arriving at the club last week.
However, he has chosen to wear the vacant number 8 jersey for the upcoming season following the departure of Idan Vered.
