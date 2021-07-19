0
Edwin Gyasi joins Beitar Jerusalem for pre-season

Gyasi Edwin Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi

Ghana international Edwin Gyasi has joined his new outfit Beitar Jerusalem for the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old recently completed his move to the Israeli Premier League outfit after a successful negotiation.

He penned a one-year deal with the club with an option to extend for another season.

The player will earn $200,000 per season in the capital and join the Jerusalem-based club on a free transfer.

The Black Stars winger has joined the team for pre-season after arriving at the club last week.

However, he has chosen to wear the vacant number 8 jersey for the upcoming season following the departure of Idan Vered.

