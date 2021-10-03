Edwin Gyasi’s classic display proves crucial for Beitar Jerusalem in draw against Kiryat Shmona

Attacker Edwin Gyasi

Ghana attacker Edwin Gyasi put up a top performance Saturday evening to help Beitar Jerusalem FC to earn a point from the 1-1 draw against Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona FC.

The experienced forward since joining the Israeli Premier League outfit in the summer transfer window has managed to prove himself and is currently one of the top players in his team.



Making an appearance for his team in a matchday five encounter of the Israeli top-flight league against Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona FC today, Edwin Gyasi executed his role very well and created goal-scoring opportunities for Beitar Jerusalem.



Although he did not last the entire duration of the match, his impressive performance on the flanks helped the hosts to take the lead in the 63rd minute through Niv Zrihan before he left the pitch.



Unfortunately, his team could not hold on to the lead with the visitors drawing level through a penalty kick converted by Ayid Habshi in injury time to force the match to end in a stalemate.

Speaking after the game in a post-match interview, Edwin Gyasi expressed a bit of disappointment at the result but rallied his teammates to go for the win in their next match.



“Yeah, today wasn’t bad at all, to be honest. Compared to last week we played a good match today but after the goal, we fell back. I think we should have scored the second goal. If we did that I think we would have killed the game. But anyways we move on and try to take the three points next week,” the in-form Edwin Gyasi shared.



Up next for Ghana forward and his Beitar Jerusalem side, they will face Hapoel Tel Aviv after the international break.