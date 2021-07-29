Edwin Gyimah completes move to Sekhukhune United in South Africa

Defender, Edwin Gyimah

South African club, Sekhukhune United FC have signed former Black Stars defender, Edwin Gyimah, ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Gyimah is joining the newly-promoted South Africa Premier League side as a free agent after parting ways with Black Leopards at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign.



The 30-year-old is expected to strengthen the Sekhukhune squad with his vast experience from the South African top-flight.



Sekhukhune aims at retaining their spot in the South African top division next season.

Gyimah previously played with giants Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits before joining Leopards in 2017.



The versatile player also enjoyed a season spell in Sweden where he played for Helsingborgs IF in 2017.