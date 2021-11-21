Edwin Gyimah powers Sekhukhune to victory against Royal AM in South Africa top-flight league

Sun, 21 Nov 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah scored the only goal of the game to help Sekhuhune beat Royal AM in the South African top-flight league.
The former Black Stars defender scored in the 53rd minute of the second half to help Sekhuhune climb up on the league table.
The win sees Sekhuhune placed third on the league table with 20 points and six points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Edwin Gyimah has made 11 appearances for Sekhukhune and scored his first goal of the season for the club.
