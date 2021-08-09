Edwin Quarshie joins lower tier French side Goal FC

French-born Ghanaian midfielder Edwin Quarshie

French born Ghanaian midfielder Edwin Quarshie has sealed a transfer move to fourth tier French side GOAL FC in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 25 year old joins his new side on a two year contract from third tier French side CS Sedan after leaving as a free agent after one year at the club.



Quarshie was born in Rennes- France to Ghanaian parents but has mainly been playing his football in the lower tier of French football.

He has in the past played for Stade Reims U-19/B, CPB Brequigny, FC Sable among a host of other teams in the basement of the French league.



The defensive midfielder is yet to be capped by France nor Ghana at any level.