Eguavoen reveals why Iheanacho was benched in second leg against Ghana

Kelechi Iheanacho

Former coach of the Super Green Eagles Austin Eguavoen has revealed why he benched Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho in the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off against Ghana.

The striker started the first leg game at the Baba Yara Stadium which ended 0-0 but was unanimous in the game for long spells but sat on the bench the entire second leg in Abuja.



According to Eguavoen, Iheanacho failed to feature in the second leg because he failed to heed to instructions in Kumasi as he was asked to mark Thomas Partey which he failed.



Ghana drew 1-1 with Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to qualify via the away goal rule to the FIFA World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.



"Iheanacho, you saw him a few days ago, his performance against Manchester United and people were saying Iheanacho stayed too long on that field," Eguavoen said on Monday Night Football on SuperSport.

"In Kumasi, we gave Iheanacho a specific role. In as much as he's going to go up there and support [Victor] Osimhen, he has a duty to perform by stopping Thomas Partey.



"Since he didn't do that, I spoke with him. I told him he'll start from the bench and at some point he'll come in."



After failing to qualify Nigeria to the World Cup, Egauvoen resigned from his role as the Super Eagles coach.