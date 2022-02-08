Egypt’s Gabaski reveals what Salah told him before saving Mane's penalty in AFCON final

Egypt's Gabaski and Salah's conversation interrupted by Sadio Mane

Egyptian goalkeeper, Mohamed Qotb Abou Gabal Ali also known as Gabaski has opened up on what his compatriot, Mohammed Salah told him before saving Sadio Mane's penalty in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Egypt.



Senegal were awarded an early-minute penalty, which Sadio Mane stepped up for it. Whiles Mane prepared for the kick his Liverpool teammate, Salah rushed to his goalie, Gabaski, to give him a clue on Mane's preferred angle.



The conversation between the two Egyptians was interrupted by Mane but Gabaski went on to save the penalty.



Speaking to Egyptian television, MBC Masr, the Zamalek goalkeeper gave details on the conversation that went on between the three.

"Salah told me ‘Mane would shoot to the right side, he is coming now because he knows what I am saying," Gabaski said.



“Mane said to me: ‘I will shoot on the left,’ then Salah replied: 'Let's see’”.



Egypt, eventually lost the final, 4-2 on penalties with Gabaski saving one of Senegal's five and diving in the right direction four times.



The 33-year-old won the man-of-the-match in the final for an outstanding display, where he made 8 saves to keep the Pharaohs in the match that lasted 120 minutes.



Gabaski who replaced first choice injured El Shenawi in the round of 16 against Ivory Coast ensured that the seven times champions got a place in the last 8. He saved one of the Elephants penalties as Egypt won 4-5.



In the semi-finals against Cameroon, Gabaski was the hero as he saved two penalties as he aided his country a 3-1 win in the shootouts after the match ended goalless in 120 minutes.