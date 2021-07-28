Egyptian giants Zamalek set to settle debt owed Benjamin Acheampong

Acheampong is yet to feature for the Black Stars

Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek are making preparations to settle to debt they owe to Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong by end of July.

The club and the player have been in a long legal battle for months which involved the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) who ruled in the favor of the footballer. The club was fined $1.2 million as a result.



The case was hinged on unpaid wages to Acheampong. Per the request of Acheampong's lawyer, an amicable solution must be arrived at by end of July.

