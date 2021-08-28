Egyptian side Ceramica Cleopatra favourites to sign Ghanaian forward John Antwi

Black Stars striker, John Antwi

Egyptian topflight side, Ceramica Cleopatra are close to signing Black Stars striker, John Antwi, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 29-year-old is in advanced negotiation with the club after Ismaily rejected a return from striker over huge wages.



Antwi will be leaving Pyramids FC at the end of the season after his contract expires, and has been previously linked with Al Masry and Ismailly.



However, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm that the striker and Cleopatra Ceremica are close to agreeing to a deal.



John Antwi has struggled with game time this season at Pyramids FC.



The Ghanaian attacker is one of the best foreign players in the Egyptian topflight league.

He currently holds the record of being the foreign player with the most goals in Egypt.



The Black Stars attacker has spent almost a decade in Egypt playing for Ismailly, El Ahly, and El Makasa.



The former Al Ahly striker has managed only one goal in the 2020/2021 campaign after featuring 22 games in all competitions.



Antwi will be playing for his fifth club in the Egyptian top-flight if he completes the move to Al-Masry having stints with Ismaily SC, Al Ahly, Misr El Makasa, and Pyramids.



The former Eleven Wise FC and Dreams FC player is the highest-scoring foreigner in the history of the Egyptian Premier League with 77 goals in 186 appearances.