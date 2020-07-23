Sports News

Egyptian side Wadi Degla denies Asamoah Gyan link

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Egyptian side Wadi Degla has denied any interest in Black Stars all-time scorer Asamoah Gyan.

The 34-year-old, who is a free agent after leaving the Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC, has been linked with a move to the North African side.



But reliable Egyptian portal has revealed that Wadi Degla has no intentions of signing Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan.



The 34-year-old scored four goals in eight appearances and with one assist in the Indian Super League.

Wadi Degla is fond of signing veteran players to light up the Egyptian top-flight League.



The last to play for them was former Chelsea and France winger Florent Malouda in 2016 where he scored three goals in 18 matches.



Gyan has 51 goals in 109 matches for Ghana and is also Africa's highest scoring player in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

