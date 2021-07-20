Eid-Al-Adha: Kurt Okraku sends goodwill message to Muslims

Kurt E.S Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association

The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku has sent a goodwill message to Muslims in the country and around the globe on the occasion of the Eid-Al-Adha festival.

Muslims in Ghana today have joined the rest of the world to feast in remembrance of the great sacrifice by the great Prophet Ibrahim [Abraham] to Allah.



In a statement, Kurt Okraku said he wishes all Muslims a blissful Eid-Al-Adha.

“Wishing you a blissful Eid-Al-Adha. My heartiest regards to all Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe,” a statement on the Twitter page of the Ghana FA reads.



Meanwhile, various clubs in the Ghana Premier League and the National Division One League have also extended goodwill messages to Muslims as they feast today.