Eid al-Fitr 2021: See important tins about di 2021 Muslim end of Ramadan celebration

Dis year, Eid celebrations no go dey like before sake of di coronavirus pandemic

In a few days time di month of Ramadan go come to an end and Muslims across di world go celebrate Eid al-Fitr, wey go mark di end of di holiest month for di Islamic calendar.

During di month of Ramadan, Muslims dey fast dem no dey eat or drink during di day.



Dis year, Eid celebrations no go dey like before sake of di coronavirus pandemic.



Dis na eviritin you need to know about dis year Muslim celebration.



When be Eid 2021?



Di National Space Research and Development Agency for Nigeria aka NASRDA say di appearance of di next astronomical lunar crescent, wey go mark di end of di fasting month of Ramadan, go be on Wednesday, 12 May 2021.

If dis happun as Nigerian space agency predict am, na im be say di Eid Fitri festival, wey dey come a day afta di end of Ramadan, Muslims for Nigerian go celebrate am on Thursday.



Eid al-Fitr na public holiday?



For Nigeria, Eid al-Fitr celebration na public holiday but dat announcement dey come from di ministry of interior office for di kontri.



Once dem officially announce di day as public holiday e mean say banks, businesses, schools and goment offices no go dey open.



Meanwhile, Federal goment for Nigeria don declare Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th as public holiday for di kontri to mark Eid el Fitr.

Muslims around di world dey go use di occasion to celebrate end of Ramadan fast.



Wetin be some of di Eid traditions?



Every country and every family dey celebrate Eid differently, but e get some some key festivities wey dey common.



Eid na time of celebration and spending quality time wit family and friends. Typically, Muslims go wear new clothes, either traditional dress or di best clothes wey dem get.



Pipo dey decorate dia house to welcome di occasion.

Tori be say pipo dey visit each oda and spend time wit family and friends throughout di day, and dem dey exchange gifts.



One key tradition for adults na to give younger members of di family "eddeya" or money as a present. Children wit happiness go tear open dia envelopes to spend dia money on their Eid festivities.



Anoda traditional na to visit di sick, give to charity and pay dia respects to those wey don die.



