Eid moon sighting: Sultan of Sokoto announce Eid al-Fitr date, wen to end Ramadan

Sultan Sa'ad Abubakar III na di President-General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs

Sultan of Sokoto don declare say Thursday na Eid-al-Fitri for all Muslims to celebrate di end of Ramadan for Nigeria.

Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III wey be President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs declare dis on Tuesday night.



Dis mean say Ramadan fasting dey continue on Wednesday.



Sighting of a new moon for di month of Shawwal go happun on Tuesday wey mean say Wednesday fit be Sallah.

But if dem no see then Eid al-Fitr 2021 go be Thursday.