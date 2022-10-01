Eintracht Frankfurt in talks with free agent Enock Kwateng

Ghanaian defender, Enock Kwateng

Eintracht Frankfurt are in talks with Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng about a transfer.

The defender is currently a free agent after his contract with French club Bordeaux expired.



Kwateng and Bordeaux reached an agreement to part ways during the summer transfer window, and the right-back is now looking for a new club.



Frankfurt who are in this season’s Champions League, are looking for a right-back after the numerous injuries in that department.



Without a contract, he can join the club outside the transfer window.

