Eintracht Frankfurt in talks with free agent Enock Kwateng

Eintracht Frankfurt are in talks with Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng about a transfer.
The defender is currently a free agent after his contract with French club Bordeaux expired.
Kwateng and Bordeaux reached an agreement to part ways during the summer transfer window, and the right-back is now looking for a new club.
Frankfurt who are in this season’s Champions League, are looking for a right-back after the numerous injuries in that department.
Without a contract, he can join the club outside the transfer window.
