Eintracht Frankfurt in talks with free agent Enock Kwateng

Enock Kwateng

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Eintracht Frankfurt are in talks with Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng about a transfer.

The defender is currently a free agent after his contract with French club Bordeaux expired.

Kwateng and Bordeaux reached an agreement to part ways during the summer transfer window, and the right-back is now looking for a new club.

Frankfurt who are in this season’s Champions League, are looking for a right-back after the numerous injuries in that department.

Without a contract, he can join the club outside the transfer window.

Source: footballghana.com
