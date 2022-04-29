0
Menu
Sports

El Hadji Diouf arrives in Ghana for Asamoah Gyan’s LeGYANdary book launch

Gyan Diouf3.jfif El Hadji Diouf was given a resounding welcome

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

El Hadji Diouf arrives in Ghana

Gyan to launch book on April 30

CAF president to honour Gyan’s book launch

Senegalese football legend El Hadji Diouf has arrived in Ghana ahead of Asamoah Gyan’s book launch.

The two-time African footballer of the year arrived in Accra on Thursday, April 29, 2022, and was given a resounding welcome by the Ghanaian football legend.

Asamoah Gyan took his time to display his Adowa dancing skills to welcome Senegalese football legend El Hadji Diouf to Ghana.

El Hadji Diouf also exhibited his dancing skills and expressed his joy to be in Ghana for Gyan’s book launch.

Speaking to the press, the former Liverpool player said, “Asamoah Gyan is a legend and one of my favourite players and when he asked me I didn’t wait for him to finish, I told him I would be there. I have known many people for so long but they are my friends but Asamoah Gyan is my brother.”

“To support Asamoah Gyan is like supporting Africa, that is why all the legends have to be here because he has been supporting Africa and that is why I am so proud of him,” Diouf said.

Gyan’s book launch titled LeGYANdary is expected to be attended by CAF President Patrice Motsepe and the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The LeGYANdary book launch will gather several football stars under one roof on April 30th 2022 at Kempiski Goldcoast Hotel.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police