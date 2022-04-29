El Hadji Diouf arrives in Ghana for Asamoah Gyan’s LeGYANdary book launch

El Hadji Diouf was given a resounding welcome

Senegalese football legend El Hadji Diouf has arrived in Ghana ahead of Asamoah Gyan’s book launch.



The two-time African footballer of the year arrived in Accra on Thursday, April 29, 2022, and was given a resounding welcome by the Ghanaian football legend.



Asamoah Gyan took his time to display his Adowa dancing skills to welcome Senegalese football legend El Hadji Diouf to Ghana.

El Hadji Diouf also exhibited his dancing skills and expressed his joy to be in Ghana for Gyan’s book launch.



Speaking to the press, the former Liverpool player said, “Asamoah Gyan is a legend and one of my favourite players and when he asked me I didn’t wait for him to finish, I told him I would be there. I have known many people for so long but they are my friends but Asamoah Gyan is my brother.”



“To support Asamoah Gyan is like supporting Africa, that is why all the legends have to be here because he has been supporting Africa and that is why I am so proud of him,” Diouf said.



Gyan’s book launch titled LeGYANdary is expected to be attended by CAF President Patrice Motsepe and the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.



The LeGYANdary book launch will gather several football stars under one roof on April 30th 2022 at Kempiski Goldcoast Hotel.





