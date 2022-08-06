0
Menu
Sports

Eleven Wonders forward Moro Sumaila joins Rwandan club Etincelles FC

Polish 20220805 145648267.png Moro Sumaila

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Eleven Wonders forward Moro Sumaila will feature for Rwandan top-flight side Etincelles FC in the upcoming season after completing a move to the club.

Moro Sumaila joins the Gisenyi-based club until the end of the 2022/23 Rwandan league campaign.

He is expected to play a huge role for the club in the upcoming season.

The enterprising striker had a decent campaign despite Eleven Wonders relegation to the Division One League.

The Techiman-based club suffered relegation at the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

They are expected to compete in the 2022/23 Division One League.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Rev. Steve Wengam elected as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife