Eleven Wonders forward Moro Sumaila joins Rwandan club Etincelles FC

Eleven Wonders forward Moro Sumaila will feature for Rwandan top-flight side Etincelles FC in the upcoming season after completing a move to the club.
Moro Sumaila joins the Gisenyi-based club until the end of the 2022/23 Rwandan league campaign.
He is expected to play a huge role for the club in the upcoming season.
The enterprising striker had a decent campaign despite Eleven Wonders relegation to the Division One League.
The Techiman-based club suffered relegation at the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.
They are expected to compete in the 2022/23 Division One League.
