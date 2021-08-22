Eleven Wonders midfielder Frank Amankwah close to Medeama move

Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder, Frank Amankwah

Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder, Frank Amankwah is reported to be close to joining Medeama.

The move when completed will see the midfielder team up with coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu who signed for Medeama not long ago.



It is said that Osei-Fosu recommended that Medeama buys Amankwah and negotiations between the Tarkwa club and Wonders are at an advanced stage.

Amankwah joined Wonders from fellow top-flight side Karela United prior to the start of the league season and really established himself as one of the key players for the Techiman-based club.



He played an excellent role in Wonders escaping relegation in the recently concluded season.