Eleven Wonders midfielder Frank Amankwah close to Medeama move

Sun, 22 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder, Frank Amankwah is reported to be close to joining Medeama.
The move when completed will see the midfielder team up with coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu who signed for Medeama not long ago.
It is said that Osei-Fosu recommended that Medeama buys Amankwah and negotiations between the Tarkwa club and Wonders are at an advanced stage.
Amankwah joined Wonders from fellow top-flight side Karela United prior to the start of the league season and really established himself as one of the key players for the Techiman-based club.
He played an excellent role in Wonders escaping relegation in the recently concluded season.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- Kotoko to investigate alleged misconduct of Wahab Adams
- Former Kotoko assistant gaffer Michael Osei appointed coach of GPL newcomers Bibiani Gold Stars
- Kotoko writes to defender Wahab Adams to come clean on foreign trials reports
- Charles Anokye named as new Medeama assistant coach
- Appiah MacCarthy's absence due to injury affected us - Frank Akoto
- Read all related articles