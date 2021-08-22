0
Eleven Wonders midfielder Frank Amankwah close to Medeama move

Sun, 22 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder, Frank Amankwah is reported to be close to joining Medeama.

The move when completed will see the midfielder team up with coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu who signed for Medeama not long ago.

It is said that Osei-Fosu recommended that Medeama buys Amankwah and negotiations between the Tarkwa club and Wonders are at an advanced stage.

Amankwah joined Wonders from fellow top-flight side Karela United prior to the start of the league season and really established himself as one of the key players for the Techiman-based club.

He played an excellent role in Wonders escaping relegation in the recently concluded season.

