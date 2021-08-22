Eleven Wonders midfielder Frank Amankwah set to join Medeama SC

Midfielder, Frank Amankwah

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama Sporting Club, is close to acquiring energetic midfielder Frank Amankwah.

The skilled midfielder has risen to the top of Medeama's wishlist, and the team is close to securing his signature, with discussions progressing.



Ignatius Fosu, the recently hired Medeama coach, is said to be interested in bringing in Amankwah, with whom he previously worked at Eleven Wonders, to improve Medeama's midfield.



Amakwah was a regular performer for Eleven Wonders last season, attracting interest from a number of teams, including Legon Cities FC.

According to kyfilla.com, Amankwah was suggested to the top hierarchy at Medeama by coach Ignatius Fosu, who was also pleased by his immense abilities as a midfielder.



Frank Amankwah signed for Wonders from Karela United before the start of the Ghana Premier League season and quickly cemented a place in the first team.