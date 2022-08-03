0
Eleven Wonders seeking to place an injunction on playoffs to replace Ashgold

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Relegated Techiman Eleven Wonders have dragged the Ghana Football Association to the law courts over the organization of the playoff games that are supposed to replace Ashgold who have been demoted to Division Two for match-fixing.

The embattled club has caused its lawyer Nana Sekyere of Asempa Chambers-Sunyani to serve on the Ghana Football Association(GFA) a writ praying the court for an interlocutory injunction on the playoff matches.

Liberty Professionals, Tamale City, and Ebusua Dwarfs are supposed to play in a playoff game to select one team that will represent demoted Ashgold in the Ghana Premier League.

The motion for the injunction will be moved at the Wenchi High Court on Wednesday, 10th August 2022 when it will be known whether the court will place an injunction on the said playoffs or will dismiss the application filed by Eleven Wonders.

Eleven Wonders had previously written to the GFA that they must be made a direct replacement of Ashgold since they placed 16th in the 2021/2022 season with no playoffs needed.

Wonders claim that per the GFA's regulations, only three teams must be relegated so if Ashgold is being demoted then they must stay despite finishing in the bottom three.

Writs below:



