Eleven Wonders trainer Ignatius Osei-Fosu eyes 12 points in last five games of GPL

Techiman Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Techiman Eleven Wonders' Ignatius Osei-Fosu has targeted amassing 12 points in the club’s last five matches of the Ghana Premier League.

The Techiman based outfit currently sits in the 15th position with 33 points after 29 matches.



They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Elmina Sharks in week 29 of the domestic top-flight.



With five matches to end the season, the trainer has targeted amassing 12 points in order to save their season at the of the campaign.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, he was optimistic about the side surviving relegation despite their current position on the Ghana Premier League table.



He added that no club in the country can beat his team with fair officiating.