Eleven Wonders unveil third and fourth signings for the new season

Fri, 8 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Eleven Wonders have announced their third and fourth signings for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.
The Techiman-based side have added Yaw Acheampong and Michael Yeboah to their roster for the 2021/22 season.
Acheampong joins on a free transfer after leaving Karela United and has signed a three-year contract.
Yeboah, formerly of Medeama, penned a two-year deal.
Eleven Wonders start their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign at home against AshantiGold on the opening weekend.
The Techiman-based side will also face Berekum Chelsea, Medeama, Asante Kotoko, and Elmina Sharks in their opening five matches.
